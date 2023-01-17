MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly in agreement to bring free-agent infielder/outfielder Brian Anderson to the team.

First reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Anderson spent 2022 with the Miami Marlins and will head north to American Family Field pending his physical.

Anderson hit .222 with 28 RBIs and 8 home runs. He brings more depth to the team and should fit in nicely amongst the rotational players.

The Oklahoma native was drafted in the 3rd round by the Marlins in the 2014 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Arkansas. He stands 6’3″ and hits from the right side of the plate.

A six-year veteran in the MLB, the 29-year-old has a career batting average of .256 and has driven in 233. He’s also posted a career WAR of 9.4.