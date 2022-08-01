MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Brewers have shipped All-Star closer, Josh Hader, to the San Diego Padres.

According to a release, the Brewers have acquired Taylor Rogers, Robert Gasser, Esteury Ruiz and Dinelson Lamet.

Rogers, Gasser and Lamet are all pitchers while Ruiz is an outfielder. Gasser has slid into the 8th spot on the Brewers Top 30 Prospects while Ruiz follows behind him in 9th.

RHP Dinelson Lamet

OF Esteury Ruiz

LHP Taylor Rogers The newest members of the Milwaukee Brewers

“The players we are receiving in this trade help ensure that the future of the Milwaukee Brewers remains bright while not compromising our desire and expectation to win today,” said Brewers General Manager David Stearns. “This mix of present Major League talent and high-level prospects furthers our aim to get as many bites of the apple as possible and, ultimately, to bring a World Series to Milwaukee. Trading good players on good teams is difficult, and that certainly is the case with Josh. We also recognize that to give our organization the best chance for sustained competitiveness, to avoid the extended down periods that so many organizations experience, we must make decisions that are not easy.”

Hader was dominant in his career with the Brewers, racking up 125 saves in seven years. He has a career ERA of 2.48 to go along with 541 strikeouts in only 316.1 innings.

He is scheduled to be a free agent after the 2023 season. Hader made four straight All-Star games from 2018-2022.