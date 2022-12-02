MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Brewers have reportedly traded second baseman Kolten Wong to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for Jesse Winker and Abraham Toro.

First reported by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Wong will head west to join the Mariners, who reached the American League Divisional Round last season.

Wong played two years for the Brewers, where he batted .262 with 29 home runs and 97 RBIs.

Heading to Milwaukee is left fielder Jesse Winker, who spent five seasons with the Cincinnati Reds before playing for the Mariners in 2022.

Winker has a career batting average of .270 with 80 home runs and 243 RBIs through six seasons. He was an All-Star in 2021.

As for second baseman Abraham Toro, he started his career in Houston before being traded to the Seattle Mariners in 2021.

Toro hit .185 in 2022 with ten home runs and 35 RBIs.