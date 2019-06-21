BUCKS ACQUIRE JON LEUER FROM DETROIT

DETROIT, MI – SEPTEMBER 24: Jon Leuer #30 of the Detroit Pistons poses for a portrait during Media Day at Little Caesars Arena on September 24, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee Bucks have acquired forward Jon Leuer from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for guard Tony Snell and the draft rights to Kevin Porter Jr.

Leuer, 30, appeared in 41 games (one start) last season with Detroit and averaged 3.8 points and 2.4 rebounds in 9.8 minutes per game. Originally selected by the Bucks with the 40th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, Leuer has career averages of 6.4 points and 3.8 rebounds in 377 games with Milwaukee, Cleveland, Memphis, Phoenix and Detroit.

Snell, 27, appeared in 74 games (12 starts) last season with Milwaukee and averaged 6.0 points and 2.1 rebounds in 17.6 minutes per game. The 20th overall pick by Chicago in the 2013 NBA Draft, Snell has career averages of 6.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 442 games with the Bucks and Bulls.

As a freshman at USC last season, Porter Jr. appeared in 21 games (four starts) and averaged 9.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He also shot 47.1% from the field and 41.2% from three.