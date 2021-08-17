Bucks announce 2021 preseason schedule, two games at Fiserv

Milwaukee Bucks

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Bucks announced their preseason schedule for the 2021 season.

The five-game schedule was released on Tuesday and the preseason starts on Oct. 5. The full schedule is as follows:

  • October 5
    • at Memphis Grizzlies
  • October 8
    • at Brooklyn Nets
  • October 10
    • vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
  • October 13
    • at Utah Jazz
  • October 15
    • vs. Dallas Mavericks

Tickets for the home preseason games will go on sale on Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. The MACC Fund Game that is normally in the preseason will now take place during the regular season. There is no date scheduled for the game, but it will be announced at a later date.

The Bucks will also hold an open intra-squad scrimmage at Fiserv Forum on Oct. 3 at 12 p.m.

