Bucks announce preseason schedule

Fiserv Forum stands Thursday March 12, 2020, in Milwaukee. The NBA has suspended its season. The Milwaukee Bucks had been scheduled to play the Boston Celtics on Thursday night at the arena. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE (Bucks Media Relations) – The Milwaukee Bucks will play a three-game 2020 preseason schedule, with the first game set for Saturday, Dec. 12 at Fiserv Forum, the NBA announced today.

The Bucks will play back-to-back games against the Dallas Mavericks at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, Dec. 12 and Monday, Dec. 14, before finishing the preseason schedule with a matchup against the Pelicans in New Orleans on Friday, Dec. 18. Each game will tip-off at 7 p.m. CT.

Milwaukee Bucks 2020 Preseason Schedule
DateOpponentLocationTip-Off (CT)
Saturday, Dec. 12vs. Dallas MavericksFiserv Forum7 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 14vs. Dallas MavericksFiserv Forum7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 18at New Orleans PelicansSmoothie King Center7 p.m.

Broadcast information for the Bucks’ preseason games will be announced at a later date. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bucks games at Fiserv Forum will be held without fans until further notice in accordance with state and local guidelines.

