Bucks announce preseason schedule

MILWAUKEE (Bucks Media Relations) – The Milwaukee Bucks will play a three-game 2020 preseason schedule, with the first game set for Saturday, Dec. 12 at Fiserv Forum, the NBA announced today.
The Bucks will play back-to-back games against the Dallas Mavericks at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, Dec. 12 and Monday, Dec. 14, before finishing the preseason schedule with a matchup against the Pelicans in New Orleans on Friday, Dec. 18. Each game will tip-off at 7 p.m. CT.
|Milwaukee Bucks 2020 Preseason Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Tip-Off (CT)
|Saturday, Dec. 12
|vs. Dallas Mavericks
|Fiserv Forum
|7 p.m.
|Monday, Dec. 14
|vs. Dallas Mavericks
|Fiserv Forum
|7 p.m.
|Friday, Dec. 18
|at New Orleans Pelicans
|Smoothie King Center
|7 p.m.
Broadcast information for the Bucks’ preseason games will be announced at a later date. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bucks games at Fiserv Forum will be held without fans until further notice in accordance with state and local guidelines.