Bucks’ Connaughton raises $205k for COVID-19 relief during radiothon

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 9, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

(WFRV) – Bucks guard Pat Connaughton raised $205,859 during Thursday’s Capture Sports Marketing’s Athletes Doing Good Radiothon over an 11-hour time span.

Stars including the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Christian Yelich, and Aaron Rodgers made appearances during the radiothon on ESPN Wisconsin. Funds were raised by donations, bids during a silent auction, and buy-it-now items.

Money donated will go to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin and Connaughton’s With Us Foundation.

Anyone that wants to make a donation still can by heading to the radioathon website. Donations will be collected through Monday May 25th.

