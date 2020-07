(WFRV) – According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Detroit Pistons have hired Bucks’ David Mincberg as the new assistant general manager.

Mincberg has been the Bucks’ vice president of basketball strategy for the past three years. He’s worked closely with Milwaukee general manager Jon Horst.

The team is headed down to Orlando for the NBA restart on Thursday.

