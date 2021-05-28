Bucks’ DiVincenzo ruled out for the remainder of the playoffs

Indiana Pacers’ Malcolm Brogdon battles for a loose ball with Milwaukee Bucks’ Donte DiVincenzo, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 117-89. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Donte DiVincenzo will miss the remainder of the 2021 NBA Playoffs due to an injury that happened in Game 3.

According to the Milwaukee Bucks, DiVincenzo tore a ligament in his left ankle. The 24-year-old guard underwent an MRI on Friday which revealed the injury.

In the three games DiVincenzo has played in the 2021 playoffs he has averaged 2.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steal in just over 23 minutes per game.

In the regular season, DiVincenzo averaged 10.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists which are all career highs.

The Bucks currently lead the Miami Heat three games to zero and have a chance to close out the series on Saturday, May 29.