Bucks establish relief fund for part-time employees

Fiserv Forum stands Thursday March 12, 2020, in Milwaukee. The NBA has suspended its season. The Milwaukee Bucks had been scheduled to play the Boston Celtics on Thursday night at the arena. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The Milwaukee Bucks announced on Friday they have set up an emergency relief fund for part-time employees at Fiserv Fourm to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back on March 11th the NBA announced they would be suspending the season after a player tested positive for the virus. Thus shutting the doors at stadiums around the country, and forcing part time employees out of work.

The Bucks Emergency Relief Fund has been established to help provide financial relief for many of those employees. The fund will be administered by the Greater Milwaukee Foundation with the support of the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation.

Aside from the employees at Fiserv Forum, it will also benefit part time employees at other businesses. That includes employees at Menominee Nation Arena, where the Bucks’ G League affiliate plays in Oshkosh.

Also reviving financial support will be employees of Levy, the stadium’s food and beverage provider; ABM, their housekeeping employer, Reef Parking and SP+, who help with parking in the Deer District

“Our part-time arena staff is there for us day in and day out, and we want to be there for them during this tumultuous time,” said Bucks Senior Vice President Alex Lasry in a press release from the team. “We are thankful for the generous financial support by every Bucks player, team management and team ownership for these deserving employees, and we will look to continue to raise additional funds for this relief effort.”

The Bucks have already provided half a million dollars in financial assistance to part time employees, with additional $500,000 set to come from the Emergency Relief Fund.

That’s in addition to the money donated by Bucks players. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton each donated $100,000, with the rest of the team following suit. The Bucks ownership has since said they will match all donations made by the players.