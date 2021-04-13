Bucks’ game against Minnesota moved up to afternoon tip

Milwaukee Bucks’ Khris Middleton tries to drive past Minnesota Timberwolves’ Jordan McLaughlin during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

(WFRV) – The Bucks will get an early start to their Wednesday after the NBA announced their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves was being moved to an afternoon start.

The official start time for Wednesday’s game at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn. is set for 3:30 p.m. There will be no fans in attendance as well.

Minnesota played in the afternoon on Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets after their game the previous day was postponed following the police shooting of Daunte Wright.

"The only way we can fix this problem is if we all do it together. And stand together to do it."



“I think the obvious thing to speak on right now that has been on everybody’s minds is what’s going on in Minnesota, another black man being shot and killed. They’re calling it an accident, a mistake, but I don’t think that’s just acceptable. It’s happened over and over again, time and time again. It happened last summer. It’s happened a couple times every year. At some point, we just need it all to stop,” said Bucks forward Khris Middleton on Tuesday.

The Bucks said they will follow the Timberwolves lead when it comes to any demonstration at Wednesday’s game. Milwaukee made headlines last August when they refused to play a postseason game against Orlando following shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

“I think it hits everybody heavy, but when it happens in your own backyard like it did with us last year in the summer, a lot of that responsibility as far as the things that are said and the actions that are being done, as far as on the court or whatnot, are on that city, that team, that organization, so we definitely want to follow their lead,” said Middleton.