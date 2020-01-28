Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo remembers Lakers legend Kobe Bryant

MILWAUKEE, WI – FEBRUARY 22: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers hugs Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks after the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at BMO Harris Bradley Center on February 22, 2016 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike McGinnis/Getty Images)

“I pray for the people who were effected by it,” Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo said. “Yesterday was a horrible day.”

Kobe Bryant, 41, died in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others (John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, and Ara Zobayan) on Sunday morning in Calabasas, CA.

Bryant was larger than life to the millions of fans who watched him play as a Lakers legend.

“He was big, man,” Antetokounmpo said. “He was big. You could feel it. You can definitely feel it in the air from yesterday, what happened around the world, how many people reached out to his family, you realize how big he was.”

To Bucks all-star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, he meant much more. Bryant was the reason he picked up a basketball as a young kid growing up in Greece.

“You know I grew up with Kobe…. looking up to him… he was one of the reasons that I started playing basketball,” Antetokounmpo said. “He’s one of the reasons that I’m here today.”

After Antetokounmpo entered the NBA, Bryant slowly became a mentor and a friend. In Mamba’s final game in Milwaukee, which was played in front of a sellout crowd inside the old BMO Harris Bradley Center, Antetokounmpo recorded his first career triple-double in a 108-101 win over the Lakers. After the game, Bryant sought him out for a hug and a chat in the locker room.

“Kobe means greatness,” Antetokounmpo said. “Kobe’s two different people… the basketball player and the person you see off the court. He always had that smile, he always had that charisma that he carried with him. I think it touched a lot of people in the world. It touched my family and it touched a lot of families that never got to meet him. It’s a sad day.”

Bryant challenged the youngster to work even harder and the Greek Freak did just that, emerging into an NBA MVP. He fulfilled a challenge that Bryant had issued himself.

“Kobe saying that I can be the MVP of this league and that should be my goal…that definitely motivated me and wanted me to become a better player,” Antetokounmpo said last June when he took home his MVP award. “I think my motivation came after my dad passed away and the support system I had with me, but definitely Kobe was the one who started the flame.”

So as Antetokounmpo mourns the sudden loss of Bryant and his daughter Gianna, he said the team will get together Wednesday before their game with the Washington Wizards to see how to best honor the basketball legend.

“Kobe was one of the best players to ever play the game,” Antetokounmpo said. “He was put on this earth to be one of the best. When I’m gone, if I can impact people’s lives the way Kobe impacted mine, people’s lives around the world, that will be a blessing.”