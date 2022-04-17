MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – As the saying goes, great teams find a way to win – even when it’s not their day.

The Bucks exemplified that statement in a knock-down, drag-out victory over the Chicago Bulls, surviving an inconsistent offensive output to come away with a 93-86 win in the series opener.

Milwaukee now takes a 1-0 series lead into Wednesday’s Game 2 at Fiserv Forum.

The defending NBA champs scored just 59 points over the final three quarter, sputtering to a 10-for-38 shooting performance from deep and committing 20 turnovers to boot. But when the game was on the line, the Bucks kept it a one-possession game in the fourth quarter and pulled away in the final minute to capture the win.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was the catalyst for the Bucks all night, scoring 27 points and grabbing 16 rebounds despite picking up his fifth foul early in the fourth quarter. He finished a game-high plus-19 on the night, providing order to an otherwise stagnant Bucks offense.

With Antetokounmpo in foul trouble, Brook Lopez picked up the slack late, finishing two key baskets and grabbing a crucial defensive rebound to keep the Bucks in the lead. He finished with 18 points and five rebounds, showing his value after missing most of the season with a back issue.

Milwaukee has now won all five meetings with its Windy City rival this season.