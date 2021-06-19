Bucks hang on, win series against Nets to advance to Eastern Conference Finals

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball semifinals game against the Brooklyn Nets Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

BROOKLYN, NY (WFRV) – Is your blood pressure through the roof? Your nails bitten down to stubs? Your voice hoarse from yelling at the TV screen? Congratulations, you have just lived your way through a Game 7 of NBA playoffs.

If you thought the Bucks and the Nets were going to be the blowouts of games one and two, you thought wrong. We were entertained to a duel between the stars of each team: Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

This game goes to overtime, but the Bucks pull out a win, 115-111 to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.