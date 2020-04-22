Bucks’ Hill details family experience with virus

Closings
Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill against the Phoenix Suns during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)


By The Associated Press undefined

Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill says his wife’s 85-year-old grandmother recently battled the coronavirus.

“By the grace of God, she beat it,” Hill said.

Hill has been in San Antonio during the NBA’s pandemic-imposed hiatus. Hill says he hasn’t been staying with his wife’s grandmother, though he was able to detail what she endured.

Hill says his wife’s grandmother had the chills and a “really high” fever. Hill added on a conference all that she “didn’t eat for a while,” and lost her sense of smell and her sense of taste before getting better.

“It just kind of gives you a sense of where life is,” Hill says. “Sometimes we take things for granted and things can go sideways by the snap of a finger.”

