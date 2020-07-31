Bucks kneel for national anthem

ORLANDO, Fl. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Bucks knelt for the national anthem before the beginning of their first game back in the NBA restart against the Boston Celtics.

The Bucks sent out a statement, “The Milwaukee Bucks are committed to advancing social justice and equality for all. We stand in support of the players, coaches and employees as they exercise their First Amendment rights. The Bucks organization and our Diversity Leadership Council are working on making the community better through empowerment, education and policy change. We continue to grow and improve an inclusive culture where differences are valued and celebrated.”

Many other teams have knelt during the national anthem to show support of the social justice movement.