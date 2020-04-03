Bucks on lockdown: Giannis doesn’t have a hoop

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after dunking during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 119-100. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The Bucks, like many of us, are stuck in lock down. Social distancing and waiting for life to get back to normal, somewhat.

For Milwaukee’s star, Giannis Antetokounmpo, it’s a chance to spend more time with his family away from the basketball court. A rare opportunity during what should be the NBA regular season.

“Always great spending time with your family. It’s great, we don’t get to do that a lot during the season. At the end of the day I know everybody in this group misses basketball, everybody on the team misses playing basketball. We can not wait for the season start again, but try to take advantage of this opportunity that we have to spend time with your family,” said Giannis Antetkounmpo.

On a conference call Friday, the reigning league MVP admitted that he hasn’t had much of an opportunity to work the game itself. That’s because Giannis doesn’t have access to a hoop.

“A lot of NBA players have a court in their house or something, but now I just get home workouts. Ride the bike, treadmill, lift weights and pretty much stay sharp that way, but I don’t play basketball,” said Antetokounmpo.

Head coach Mike Budenholzer recently said he’s been watching film to scout potential playoff match-ups. Bucks big-man Brook Lopez had a somewhat different theory what his head coach has been doing.

“I haven’t received any film from [Budenholzer] specifically. I haven’t watched a ton of film from myself, or from Bud, honestly. I’m sure the other guys have heard from Bud, I think maybe got a text from him, or something like that. I heard from Jon Horst, I got a call from Horst, but I don’t know where Bud is. I’m sure he has some kind of wine cellar, wine dungeon down there where he’s alright. He’s set up for a while. He probably has some kind of projector or screen down there where he’s set up drinking wine, watching film,” said Brook Lopez.

“Just prepare to get a phone call every day at 9 A.M. from him now,” interjected Khris Middleton.

As for the season getting back under way at some point, Antetkounmpo seemed not only confident that it’s still a possibility but also in the NBA’s planning in terms of a return.

“You got to stay ready. Do what you’ve got to do to stay ready, because you never know when you’re going to start. I think the league has done a pretty good job and will come up with a plan to make sure every player is ready to go, because it’s going to be really important to when the season starts because maybe most of the guys have never been like this, so you could get a lot of injuries,” said Antetokounmpo.

There’s still a chance the season may not restart given the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic. That would cost the Bucks perhaps their best chance of winning an NBA title for the first time in nearly a half-century.

At the end of the day, though, it’s about more than sports.

“I think you’ve just got to deal the hand that we’re dealt. The NBA’s going to do the best they can to not put anybody at risk, for all the reasons out there right now. I mean, if we play, we’ll be ready for that. If we don’t, we’ll definitely be disappointed, but I think everybody would understand that it’s bigger than basketball at this point,” said Middleton.