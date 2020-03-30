Bucks, Packers donate to hunger relief efforts

BOSTON, MA – APRIL 28: A detail of Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks’ hands during the first quarter of Game Seven in Round One of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on April 28, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Back in January the Milwaukee Bucks and Green Bay Packers partnered by selling shirts that read “Go Pack Go” in an effort to support hunger relief efforts. On Monday, the Bucks announced they raised $37,500 dollars to be donated.

Bucks and Packers shirts, featuring both team’s logos, that were used to help raise funds for hunger relief efforts.

The shirts featured both team’s logos, and were sold at both Fiser Forum in Milwaukee and Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Funds raised from the sale of the limited edition shirts will be split between Paul’s Pantry in Green Bay, and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin in Milwaukee.