Bucks, Packers donate to hunger relief efforts

Back in January the Milwaukee Bucks and Green Bay Packers partnered by selling shirts that read “Go Pack Go” in an effort to support hunger relief efforts. On Monday, the Bucks announced they raised $37,500 dollars to be donated.
The shirts featured both team’s logos, and were sold at both Fiser Forum in Milwaukee and Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Funds raised from the sale of the limited edition shirts will be split between Paul’s Pantry in Green Bay, and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin in Milwaukee.