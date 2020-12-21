Bucks penalized for tampering in failed Bogdanovic sign and trade

Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic flashes three fingers after scoring a 3-point basket during the first quarter of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

(WFRV) – The Milwaukee Bucks will lose their 2022 second round draft pick after an NBA investigation into the failed sign and trade for Bogdan Bogdanovic.

The league launched an investigation into whether or not the Bucks had conversations with either Bogdanovic or his agent before talks were permitted on November 20th. Days before reports surfaced the Bucks reached a deal for a sign-and-trade with the Sacramento Kings to bring Bogdanovic to Milwaukee.

That trade later fell apart after Bogdanovic, who was soon to be a restricted free agent, said neither he or his representation had conversations with the Bucks about a deal.

The NBA announced on Monday their investigation indicated conversations did occur, thus resulting in tampering under league rules.

The Bucks were only penalized a second round pick thanks to their cooperation in the investigation, according to the league’s press release.

Bogdanovic later signed a four year deal with the Atlanta Hawks in free agency.