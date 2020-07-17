Bucks player tests positive for COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla. – Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe has tested positive for the coronavirus and hasn’t joined his team in Orlando according to ESPN. In a statement Milwaukee’s veteran point man said “I am asymptomatic and feeling fine, once I meet the NBA protocols, I look forward to joining my teammates in Orlando.” Bledsoe also stated on his own Instagram account encouraging people to “mask up and stay safe.” The Bucks arrived in Orlando last Thursday and are scheduled to play their first scrimmage against the San Antonio Spurs a week from today on July 23. Bledsoe will be subjected to a two day minimum when it comes to quarantine. Milwaukee’s first game is July 31 against the Boston Celtics.