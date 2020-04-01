Bucks preparing as if season will resume

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 9, 2020, in Denver. The Nuggets won 109-95. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Milwaukee Bucks were in the midst of a historic season. With a 53-12 record, and Giannis Antetokounmpo putting together another MVP season, Milwaukee was threatening to make a run at their first NBA title since 1971.

Then it all came to a halt as the NBA suspended the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The question now has to be, will Milwaukee get a chance to finish?

“We believe that we’re going to play,” general manager Jon Horst said during a conference call on Wednesday. “Everything that we’re doing every day in our communications, in our preparations, everything we talk about is being prepared to play at some point, finish out the season and have a resumption.”

Players have been shut out of team facilities during the pandemic, and have been told to follow workout at home to stay active. Meanwhile the Bucks coaches have also been busy studying who they could play in possible postseason match-ups.

“One of my reference points with the coaching staff has been lockouts,” said head coach Mike Budenholzer.

“Sometimes when you come out of a lockout, things have been kind of slow, you haven’t been able to maybe do your normal routines and preparation, and things happen really fast. Whether it’s three games in three nights, or playoff series are shorter or the time between the end of the regular season to the first playoff game, everything can be shorter or can happen quicker.”

NBA executives are going to make important decisions about whether or not to return to play, like many others, Budenholzer is not quite ready to give up hope.

“If for some reason this season is not played or there’s nothing to look forward to or to complete, I’ll process it then,” Budenholzer said. “I would add that I don’t think it’s being totally head-in-the-sand. I think hopefully watching news, listening to the commissioner, listening to whether it be Tony Fauci or Dr. (Deborah) Birx or whoever it is, it does feel like there is I think some realistic hope and belief that we will get through this.