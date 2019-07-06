Bucks re-sign center Brook Lopez

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – MAY 23: Brook Lopez #11 of the Milwaukee Bucks dunks the ball in the third quarter against the Toronto Raptors during Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at the Fiserv Forum on May 23, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Bucks have re-signed free agent center Brook Lopez to a multi-year contract.

“Brook was a valuable part of our team last season and was a key focus for us to re-sign,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. “His ability to shoot the three and defend at an elite level makes us better on both ends of the floor. But just as important, Brook is a great teammate and representative of the Bucks and the city. We’re excited to have Brook remain in Milwaukee.”

Lopez, 31, averaged 12.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, a career-high 2.2 blocks (4th in the NBA) and 1.2 assists in 81 games (all starts) in a record-setting first season with the Bucks in 2018-19. The 7-footer shot 45.2% overall and 36.5% from three, setting the NBA record for threes made by a center in a single season (187) while becoming the first player in league history to average 2.0 threes made and 2.0 blocks per game over the course of a season. Lopez also became the first player in NBA history to block 150+ shots and make 150+ threes in the same season.

An 11-year NBA veteran, Lopez came to Milwaukee after one season with the Lakers and nine seasons with the Nets. He has played in 717 career games, making 680 starts, and holds career averages of 17.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.5 assists in his 11 seasons. An All-Star in 2013, Lopez has also played in 28 playoff games in his career and is averaging 15.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 1.3 assists in postseason action.