Bucks’ schedule released, tip-off at Houston

The Bucks finished 2018-19 with the best record in the NBA, and made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 18 years. The roadmap for next season, and perhaps another run at the Eastern Conference crown was released by the club on Monday.

Milwaukee will make the trip to take on one of the top teams in the West to open the season. In a match-up of the last two MVPs, Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden, will no doubt be one of the marquee match-ups as the Bucks visit Houston on October 24th.

They will return home the following weekend to take on Miami at Fiserv Forum for the home opener on October 27th.

Another highlight of this year’s schedule is the Bucks traveling to Philadelphia on Christmas Day. Last year Milwaukee made their first appearance on Christmas in 41 years as they took on the Knicks. The wait will be far shorter this time as two of the top teams in the East square off on the NBA’s biggest day of the regular season.

Milwaukee welcomes the defending NBA Champion Toronto Raptors to Fiserv Forum on November 6th. Toronto will be a much different team in 2019-20 as star Kawhi Leonard has left to team up with Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Games featuring the two Los Angeles teams will no doubt be hot tickets this season. Leonard and George make the trip to Milwaukee on December 7th, and the Lakers led by LeBron James come to Fiserv Forum on December 19th.