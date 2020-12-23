Bucks set to open 2020-21 season with same high expectations

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks in the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Miami Heat Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

(WFRV) – At just 72 days it was the shortest offseason in NBA history. For the Milwaukee Bucks it may have been too long at 102 days after they were knocked out of the postseason early by the Miami Heat.

Milwaukee had the best regular season record in the NBA each of the last two years, but each time failed to reach the NBA Finals. So, as they get ready to start a new season with their season opener against Boston, the focus isn’t just one one game. Instead it’s on getting to the finish line.

“You still have to get through the regular season to get to the postseason, so definitely attack it, approach it the same way, but learn, learn about ourselves and learn different ways to win ball games, because in the playoffs, you’re not going to be able to win every single game the same way. I think that’s the main thing we can change a little bit about how we approach the regular season,” said Khris MIddleton.

There’s plenty of new faces on the roster this year. Most notably, Jrue Holiday, who was picked up in a trade that sent guards George Hill and Eric Bledsoe packing.

“By improving individually, by improving as a team. We brought players in that can play, play a set game, guys that are reliable shooters, guys that can play down the stretch. guys who can play when things get tough. And obviously, as a team, when you put all of that together, you gotta get better. We gotta know that we have to be better on the second punch. Our first punch isn’t going to take us all the way, And we’ve been working on that since day one,” said Giannis Antetokounmpo.

One thing that remains the same, and will for some time is Antetokounmpo. The two-time MVP said during camp his focus was on getting better, and getting ready what the Bucks hope is a deep run in 2021. At the same time there was always that super-max contract extension loomed over the franchise as the season approached.

Something that is no longer a concern after Giannis signed the new deal back on December 15th.

Now it’s go time against the Celtics to open a new season, with the same expectations.

Picking up DiVincenzo’s option

The Bucks made another move involving a current player’s contract right before the season. According to a report by The Athletic, Milwaukee is will pick up the fourth year option on the rookie contract of Donte DiVincenzo.

The former first round pick is expected to have an increased role this season following the departures of Hill and Bledsoe. That could even mean getting time in the starting backcourt alongside Holiday.