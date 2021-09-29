Bucks sign Elijah Bryant and Johnny O’Bryant

MILWAUKEE, Wis (WFRV) – The Bucks have added guard Elijah Bryant and forward Johnny O’Bryant to the roster.

Bryant is a 6’5, 210 guard and appeared in 11 playoff games for the Bucks last season after being signed on May 13. In those 11 postseason games with the Bucks, Bryant averaged 1.3 points and 1.1 rebounds in 4.5 minutes per game.

Before playing for Milwaukee, he played in 52 games last season with Maccabi Tel Aviv where he averaged 11.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

O’Bryant was a 2014 second round pick by the Bucks but most recently played in 42 games last season with KK Crvena Zvezda (Serbia) and Turk Telekom (Turkey) where he averaged 10.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 20.9 minutes per game.