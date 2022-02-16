(WFRV) – The Milwaukee Bucks announced on Wednesday afternoon the team has signed forward DeAndre’ Bembry.

With Pat Connaughton recovering from surgery on his hand and the Bucks dealing Donte DiVincenzo to the Sacramento Kings in a four-team block buster at the trade deadline, it improves Milwaukee’s depth on their roster.

Bembry appeared in 48 games (20 starts) with the Brooklyn Nets this season before being waived on Feb. 10. With the Nets, Bembry averaged 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steal in 19.8 minutes per game while shooting a career-high 56.8% from the field and a career-best 41.7% from three.

He’ll wear number 95 with the Bucks.