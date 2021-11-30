Bucks sign free agent center DeMarcus Cousins

FILE – Los Angeles Clippers center DeMarcus Cousins (15) drives around Houston Rockets forward Cameron Oliver (25) during the first quarter of an NBA game Friday, May 14, 2021, in Houston. Cousins will attempt to boost a Milwaukee Bucks frontcourt that’s missing injured center Brook Lopez. The Bucks announced Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, they have signed Cousins, a four-time All-Star who earned second-team all-NBA honors in 2015 and 2016.(Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

MILWAUKEE, Wis (WFRV) – 10-year NBA veteran DeMarcus Cousins is joining the Milwaukee Bucks, the team announced.

The 31-year-old center has averages of 20.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocked shots in 606 career regular season games with the Kings, Pelicans, Warriors, Rockets and Clippers.

“DeMarcus is incredibly talented and his size, toughness and experience will help us,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. “He will provide added depth to our front court rotation and we look forward to working him into our system.”

Cousins was the fifth overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft. More recently, he played in 41 games with 11 starts last season for the Houston Rockets and played 16 games with the Los Angeles Clippers, combining to average 8.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 17.4 minutes per game.

He did not play in the 2019-20 season due to injury.

Cousins will wear No. 15 for the Bucks.

He has been selected to four All-Star games while a member of the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans. He was named to the All-NBA Second team in 2015 and 2016. He was a part of the gold medal winning team for the United States in the 2014 FIBA Basketball World Cup and a part of the gold medal winning team in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Cousins has reached the playoffs twice in his career with Golden State and the Clippers.