Bucks sign Grayson Allen to a multi-year contract extension

Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (3) drives against Memphis Grizzlies guard De’Anthony Melton (0) in the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

(WFRV) – The Milwaukee Bucks have signed guard Grayson Allen to a multi-year contract extension.

The team announced the extension just a day before the Bucks 2021-22 season is set to tip off. The contract extension is 2-years, $20 Million. Allen was acquired from the Memphis Grizzlies on Aug. 7 in exchange for Sam Merrill and two future second round draft picks.

“Grayson has made a smooth transition and he’s already fit well within our system and culture,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. “We have always been fans of Grayson and his impact on winning and his ability to spread the floor with his outside shooting. He also adds competitiveness, toughness and intelligence to our core. We’re excited to extend our relationship with him.”

In four preseason games with the Bucks, Allen averaged 11.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 22.4 minutes per game.

Last season, he played in 50 games (38 starts) with the Grizzlies and averaged career highs in scoring (10.6 ppg), rebounding (3.2 rpg) and assists (2.2 apg) while shooting 41.8% from the field, 39.1% from three and 86.8% from the free-throw line. The 26-year-old knocked down multiple threes in 29 of his 50 games played last season and reached double-figures in scoring on 24 occasions.