Bucks survive potential buzzer-beater, win eighth straight

Milwaukee Bucks’ Khris Middleton shoots past Boston Celtics’ Kemba Walker during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Khris Middleton had 27 points and 13 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks topped the Boston Celtics 121-119 for their eighth consecutive victory.

Milwaukee led by as many as 25, but only secured the win when Boston’s Daniel Theis missed a wide-open corner 3-point attempt in the final seconds.

After trailing 90-65 midway through the third quarter, the Celtics cut the margin to two on Jaylen Brown’s 3-pointer with 1:32 left.

Theis then drew an offensive foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Celtics had multiple opportunities to tie the game or go in front the rest of the way.