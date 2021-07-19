Bucks to expand Deer District to accommodate 65,000 people

Fiserv Forum stands Thursday March 12, 2020, in Milwaukee. The NBA has suspended its season. The Milwaukee Bucks had been scheduled to play the Boston Celtics on Thursday night at the arena. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE, Wis (WFRV) – It’s about to a very large block party in the Deer District.

The Bucks announced on Monday they are making adjustments to the Deer District to accommodate up to 65,000 fans on Tuesday.

Bucks officials are encouraging fans with game tickets to arrive early, with the Fiserv Forum opening up at 6 p.m., two hours before tip-off. Fans with game tickets will also have their own dedicated express entrance to the plaza located on the north side of Fiserv Forum near the intersection of Juneau Avenue and Fifth Street.

The main stage and screen will now be located on Block 6 of the Deer District, which is directly north of Fiserv Forum, between Vel R. Phillips Avenue and Fifth Street.

The watch party will not stop there, it will then stretch back across Juneau Avenue, which will be closed between Sixth Street and Old World Third Avenue and continue onto the plaza at Fiserv Forum.

Gates to the Deer District watch party will open at 6 p.m.