MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Bucks have unveiled their 2020-21 City Edition uniform, which – for the first time – features the team’s Great Lakes Blue color.

Inspired by Milwaukee’s meaning as “the gathering place by the water,” the uniform features three shades of blue that represent the three rivers that run through Milwaukee, as well as the depths of Lake Michigan.

Great Lakes Blue was incorporated into the Bucks’ color palette in 2015.

MILWAUKEE, WI – SEPTEMBER 28: These images are of the 2019-2020 Milwaukee Bucks uniforms, photographed at the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center, on September 28, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Bucks say the uniform symbolizes both Milwaukee’s and the team’s role in bringing people together, which is noted by the phrase “Gathering Place” on the bottom of the jersey.

The numbers on the jersey are treated with a special coating that will reflect the light in a way that gives the illusion that the numbers themselves are wet. The center of the shorts also features the water outlines from the Bucks’ state logo, showcasing the major bodies of water that bring Wisconsin together.

Inspired by Milwaukee’s meaning as “the gathering place by the water,” introducing the 2020-21 City Edition uniform.https://t.co/j5BaEDFYp0 pic.twitter.com/lJ27gYuYQI — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 1, 2020

You can purchase the 2020-21 City Edition retail collection starting Thursday, Dec. 3 online beginning at 9 a.m. and in the Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum, which will have extended hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The 2020-21 City Edition retail collection will launch on Thursday, Dec. 3. Featuring the Authentic City Edition jersey, the City Edition Collection will also include on-court products, special courtside gear and a variety of additional apparel, headwear and novelty items. The entire collection will be available online Thursday at shop.bucks.com beginning at 9 a.m. CT and in the Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum, which will have extended hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information on the Bucks’ 2020-21 City Edition uniform, visit www.bucks.com/city.