MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Nearly eight months after the conclusion of the 2021 NBA Finals, a regular season game between the Bucks and Suns had the feel of a playoff slugfest.

And much like Game 6 last July, the Bucks landed the knockout punch at the perfect time.

Milwaukee ended the game on a 12-1 run to put away the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns 132-122 behind 44 points from Khris Middleton. The win marked Milwaukee’s fourth straight and evened the season series with the defending Western Conference champions at a game apiece.

Despite missing All-Star guards Chris Paul (broken thumb) and Devin Booker (health and safety protocols), the Suns brought the fight to the Fiserv Forum.

Phoenix led at the end of the first quarter and at halftime, but the Bucks rebounded to take a one-point lead into the fourth quarter. The Suns led by as many as six in the final period, but 17 fourth quarter points from Jrue Holiday pushed the home team over the top.

The win improved the Bucks to 40-25 on the season and tightened the gap with the Miami Heat atop the Eastern Conference.

Milwaukee returns to action against Oklahoma City on Tuesday.