Bucks win first NBA championship in fifty years

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, top, dunks over Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul during the second half of Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

MILWAUKEE, Wis (WFRV) – There’s no better way to write this script. Down 0-2, the Bucks put their city on their backs and win four straight to take the 2021 NBA championship in front of 65,000 screaming fans in the Deer District and a sold out crowd inside the Fiserv Forum.

The Bucks beat the Suns 105-98.

This series wasn’t just about one player. It felt like every single star on the Bucks roster had a game where they stood out, whether it was the block from Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton taking over in the fourth quarter, Jrue Holiday with the strip of Devin Booker and then the alley oop to Giannis, the team and the city came together to finally capture that championship.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 50 points, 14 rebounds and 5 blocks as he willed his team to an NBA championship.

History in the making is what hangs on a sign outside Fiserv Forum. This is certainly a series for the history books, and one many of us will remember for a long time to come.