Bucks’ Brook Lopez and Mike Budenholzer talk safety as team heads to Orlando

(WFRV) – Just two days after the Milwaukee Bucks closed their practice facilities after receiving a round of coronavirus testing, center Brook Lopez and head coach Mike Budenholzer spoke with members of the media before their departure for Orlando on Thursday.

“Pretty confident in the way that the bubble situation is going to work. It obviously takes a lot of accountability and responsibility from each player and each staff member,” Lopez said. “But I think everyone has that understanding that’s going down there. We all want to see the season go forward, we all want to continue to participate, and compete and I think everyone understands what they have to do to keep everyone safe.”

Lopez said the shutting down of the team facilities really ended up working out with the Bucks schedule already. They were planning on slowing down the intensity of their workouts the few days before they left for the NBA bubble.

For Coach Bud, it’s about focusing on the now, and the positive, and what they can control, rather then what they can’t.

“We’ve been focusing more on the positives instead of what could happen,” Budenholzer said. “No one is naive, everyone is aware that there could be some strange luck, we’re just trying to keep our minds focused.”

The Bucks head to Orlando with the NBA’s best record at 53-12 and sit atop the Eastern Conference standings. They open the season against the Celtics.