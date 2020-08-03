Bucks’ Budenholzer voted co-coach of the year

FILE – In this March 1, 2020, file photo, Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer directs his team in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C. The Bucks believe they can build on the momentum they established while producing the NBA’s best record before the pandemic-imposed hiatus. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Bucks’ Mike Budenholzer has been voted as one of the National Basketball Coaches Associated co-coaches of the year, according to the Bucks. Budenholzer tied with Oklahoma City Thunder’s Billy Donovan.

“First, congrats to Billy Donovan for the outstanding job he and his staff have done with the Oklahoma City Thunder,” said Budenholzer. “Another great year of coaching by Billy and, again, another great year of work by all the head coaches in the NBA. Thank you all for your vote and support. Thank you to our dedicated players and staff in Milwaukee. The players are special, the staff is special and I’m beyond fortunate to coach this great team and for this great organization.

ESPN reports that sources say Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse was third in the race and just one vote off from creating a three-way tie.

The award is named in honor of longtime NBCA executive director Michael Goldberg and is voted on by the NBA’s 30 head coaches, with each coach voting for a single winner.

“Congratulations Bud for again being honored by your peers as the best in the business,” said Milwaukee Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. “Thank you for being a great partner and for all you do for our team.

“Our coaching staff continues to be instrumental in guiding our team to constant improvement and it is truly special to see them recognized as such. The entire Bucks organization salutes Bud and his staff, our players and the Performance Team for our success thus far and the sustained success we continue to work toward.”

Memphis’ Taylor Jenkins, Indiana’s Nate McMillan, Miami’s Erik Spoelstra, Boston’s Brad Stevens and the Lakers’ Frank Vogel also received votes, according to ESPN.

Budenholzer won coach of the year in 2019 – the same year Giannis Antetokounmpo was declared the NBA MVP.

Budenholzer has led the Bucks to the NBA’s best overall record at 54-13 and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. He became head coach in 2018. Budenholzer currently owns a 114-35 (.765) record in his two seasons with Milwaukee. In seven seasons as a head coach with the Atlanta Hawks and Bucks, Budenholzer has a 327-232 (.585) career record and is a two-time NBA Coach of the Year (2014-15, 2018-19).

Latest Stories