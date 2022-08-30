MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Bucks may not have won the 2022 NBA Finals, but its eSports team, Bucks Gaming, took home the top spot in the 2022 NBA 2K League Championship.

Bucks Gaming won its first NBA 2K League Championship by defeating Wizards District Gaming 3-1 in the best-of-five NBA 2K League Finals.

The team was making only its second playoff appearance in its history and defeated Mavs Gaming (2-0), Warriors Gaming Squad (2-1), and T-Wolves Gaming (2-1) to advance to the Finals. Bucks Gaming took home $500,000 for winning the Finals, which drew in 1.7 million unique viewers on the league’s Twitch channel.

“Our organization is thrilled to win our first NBA 2K League Championship,” said Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin. “A tremendous team was assembled by our general manager Patrick Glogovsky and coached to perfection by Head Coach Lance Sessions. The players demonstrated that they are true champions and we are so proud of their success.”

Bucks Gaming players Artreyo “Dimez” Boyd (2022 NBA 2K League Finals MVP), Jeremy “Seese” Seese, Dawson “dawsix” Thomas, Michael “Cooks” Campbell, Mason “Johhny” Bracken, Head Coach Lance Sessions and General Manager Patrick Glogovsky could not have been happier with the way the season played out.

“We’re so excited to bring this championship home to Milwaukee and our fans,” Dimez said. “Each player on our team played a critical role in this victory and we’re elated to make history for Bucks Gaming. We’re grateful to the Bucks organization and the staff which helped make this possible.”

