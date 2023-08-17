MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Bucks officially revealed its 2023-24 schedule, tipping off on Thursday, October 26, at home on national television against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Bucks’ regular season schedule will also include games as part of the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament, which will consist of Group Play and Knockout Round games.

Milwaukee, which is part of East Group B, will tip off Group Play action at home against the New York Knicks on Friday, November 3. The Bucks are slated to play the Washington Wizards on Friday, November 24, and play on the road against the Hornets on Friday, November 17. They will also take on the Miami Heat on November 28 to conclude their Group Play Schedule.

The Knockout Rounds of the league’s annual competition are scheduled to take place between Monday, December 4, and Saturday, December 9, with eight teams advancing to the Quarterfinals.

Teams not advancing to the Knockout Rounds will instead play two regular season games (one home and one away) on Wednesday, December 6, and Friday, December 8, while the losing teams in the Quarterfinals in each conference will play each other in a regular season game on December 8.

All Group Play and Knockout Round games, excluding the Championship, will count toward the regular season standings and are part of each team’s 82-game schedule. The Quarterfinals will be played in NBA team markets, while the Semifinals and Championship will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

19 of the Bucks’ regular season games will be nationally televised on ABC, ESPN, and TNT this season, including a Christmas Day matchup against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, which will tip off at 11:00 a.m. and air on ESPN. This marks the sixth consecutive year the Bucks have played on Christmas Day.

Overall, Milwaukee will play three games in October, 16 games in November, 13 games in December, 16 games in January, 12 games in February, 14 games in March, and eight games in April this season.

Fans looking to purchase tickets for the 2023-24 season should visit the Milwaukee Bucks website to see the full range of products currently available, including full-season memberships, partial plans, group opportunities, or to register for a special presale opportunity for single-game tickets, which will go on sale to the public on Monday, Sept. 25.

