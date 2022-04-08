MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Bucks have signed guard Rayjon Tucker from their NBA G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, for the remainder of the season.

The 6’4″ guard appeared in 40 games with the Herd during the 2021-2022 season and averaged 19.8 points per game, 6.6 rebounds per game, and 3.5 assists per game. Tucker will wear number 59 as Milwaukee’s roster expands to 17 players.

After going undrafted in 2019, Tucker, from the University of Arkansas-Little Rock, played 37 NBA games with several different teams, including the Utah Jazz, Philadelphia 76ers, and the Denver Nuggets. Tucker earned himself a couple of 10-day contracts with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets but was never signed after those expired.

The 24-year-old will join the Milwaukee Bucks as they try to hold onto the 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with two games left on the road against the Detroit Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Bucks currently hold a half-game lead over the Boston Celtics.