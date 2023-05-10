MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has another accolade to add to his historic career after being unanimously selected to the All-NBA First Team for the fifth straight season.

The Greek Freak finished his season averaging 31.1 points per game, 11.8 rebounds per game, and 5.7 assists per game. He was the third player in NBA history to average better than 30 points, ten rebounds, and five assists while shooting 50%.

Antetokounmpo earned four Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors this season and was voted a starter and team captain for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, marking his seventh consecutive All-Star selection.

Already the franchise leader in points, blocks, and triple-doubles, Antetokounmpo also became the team’s all-time leader in assists, games played, minutes played, and free throws made during the 2022-23 season.

Rounding out the 2022-23 All-NBA First Team is Luka Dončić, Joel Embiid, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Jayson Tatum.