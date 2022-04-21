MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Bucks lost 114-110 against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday but perhaps more significant than a game two loss, was the loss of Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis.

While Bobby Portis looks to be good for game three, Khris Middleton does not. According to a release, Middleton, who left with an apparent left knee injury in the fourth quarter of game two underwent an MRI on Thursday that revealed the 6’7″ guard had suffered a sprained left MCL.

Bucks officials say Middleton will receive daily treatment and evaluation but will be sidelined for the remainder of the series against Chicago.

The next update we get on the health of Middleton will come in about two weeks.

The nine-year pro out of Texas A&M averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game for the Bucks this season.

Milwaukee will have to rely on players like Wesley Matthews and Pat Connaughton to hit shots at a consistent rate to make up for the loss of Middleton.