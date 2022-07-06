MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Bucks have officially signed four players to contribute to its hunt for a third NBA Championship.

The Bucks were knocked out of the 2022 NBA Playoffs in Game 7 of the quarterfinals against the Boston Celtics, who eventually would go on to make the NBA Finals before bowing out to the Golden State Warriors.

Power Forward, Bobby Portis Jr.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis reacts after a dunk during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The Bucks have re-signed fan-favorite Bobby Portis to a 4YR/$49M contract. Portis is coming off a career season in 2021-2022 in which he averaged career highs in points at 14.6, rebounds at 9.1, and minutes at 28.2 per game.

The former Arkansas Razorback averaged a double-double at 10.6 points and 10.0 rebounds per game in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

“Bobby is a valuable member of our organization and a crucial part of our success,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. “He is an elite three-point shooter, can score from all areas of the floor, and makes an impact with his defense, rebounding, energy, and effort. Bobby has embraced Bucks fans and they’ve embraced him back, and we’re excited to have him return to Milwaukee.”

Entering his eighth season in the league, Portis has appeared in 453 games with the Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards, New York Knicks, and here with Milwaukee. His career averages are 11.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 47.0% on the dot.

Shooting Guard, Wesley Matthews

Milwaukee Bucks’ Wesley Matthews during the first half of Game 2 of their first round NBA playoff basketball game against the Chicago Bulls Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Wesley Matthews is back with Milwaukee on a 1YR/$2.9M deal. After signing midway through the season with the Bucks, Mattews played in 49 games while starting 14 of them. He averaged 5.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 0.7 assists in 20.4 minutes played.

“We love the toughness, defensive versatility, shooting, and leadership that Wesley brings to our team,” said Horst. “We’re excited to keep him in Milwaukee.”

The 13-year NBA veteran has played a total of 898 career games with the Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Milwaukee Bucks. Matthews has a career average of 12.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 42.1% from the field.

The former Marquette Golden Eagle started all 12 of Milwaukee’s playoff games and averaged 6.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.

Point Guard, Jevon Carter

Milwaukee Bucks’ Jevon Carter during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The former West Virginia Mountaineer is ready to get back to work with Milwaukee after re-signing a 2YR/$4.2M deal. Like Matthews, Carter signed with Milwaukee midway through the season on February 24 after being waived by the Brooklyn Nets.

Carter appeared in 20 games with the Bucks and averaged 5.6 points, 2.5 assists, and 2.2 rebounds in 17.7 minutes per game.

“Jevon is a proven defender who will bolster our depth at guard,” said Horst. “After joining us last season, he showed his strong defensive play and tenacity, which will be valuable to us again this season. We’re thrilled to have him back with the Bucks.”

The Maywood, Illinois native was originally selected by the Memphis Grizzlies with the 32nd pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Carter has played 223 games in his NBA career with the Grizzlies, the Phoenix Suns, the Brooklyn Nets, and now here in Milwaukee. His career averages are 4.4 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game in 14.1 minutes.

Small Forward, Joe Ingles

Utah Jazz guard Joe Ingles (2) looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Washington. The Jazz won 123-98. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The newest member of the Milwaukee Bucks, Joe Ingles has decided to head east after signing a 1YR/$6.4M deal. The Australian spent all eight seasons of his NBA career with the Utah Jazz, where he appeared in 590 games and is the franchise’s all-time leader in three-pointers made with 1,071. He played 45 games with Utah last season before suffering a knee injury that shut him down for the rest of the year in January.

Ingles has averaged 8.6 points, 3.8 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game in 25.7 minutes during his time in Utah. He also shot 40.8% from three and 44.9% from the rest of the field. In 2020-21, Joe Ingles was runner-up for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award.

“Joe is a proven shot-maker who will add great depth to our roster,” said Horst. “He is a terrific person and teammate who will fit in well with our team and community. We’re thrilled to welcome Joe and his family to Milwaukee.”

In 45 playoff games with the Utah Jazz, Ingles averaged 9.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 39.2% from deep.

Bringing back Portis, Matthews, and Carter was key to filling out the depth for the Milwaukee Bucks and with NBA Free Agency still underway, the Bucks could be bringing in more pieces.

