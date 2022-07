MILWAUKEE, Wis (WFRV) – According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to a one-year deal with free-agent center Serge Ibaka.

Ibaka was traded to the Bucks from the Los Angeles Clippers in the middle of the 2021 season. While with the Bucks, he played 19 games, and overall last season, averaged 6.8 points and 4.6 rebounds.