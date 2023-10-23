MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has reportedly signed a contract extension that could keep him in the city until 2028.

First reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Antetokounmpo’s agent, Alex Saratsis, met with Bucks GM Jon Horst on Sunday, where the two worked through the max extension details.

The two-time MVP agreed on Monday to a three-year, $186 million contract extension. Per NBA rules, he had until 11:59 ET Monday night to complete an extension deal.

Giannis has overhauled the Milwaukee Bucks franchise by leading the team to its first NBA Finals victory since 1971 against the Phoenix Suns back in 2021.

The Greek Freak is entering his 11th season in the NBA, all of which have been with Milwaukee, averaging career totals of 22.6 points per game, 9.6 rebounds per game, 4.7 assists per game, and 1.1 steals per game.

While he is still working hard to knock down jump shots consistently, Giannis has been a terror around the rim, and now joined by All-NBA superstar Damian Lillard, the Bucks have become the betting favorite to take home the hardware this season.

“MILWAUKEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE! Let’s get it!!!!! #Extended,” wrote Antetokounmpo on his X account.

There was some uncertainty that Antetokounmpo could leave Milwaukee after his contract was up, but the 15th-overall pick from the 2013 NBA Draft will remain in a city that cherishes him until at least 2027.

Antetokounmpo will have a player option for the 2027-2028 season. The Bucks have not released an official statement on the extension, although they are expected to do so in the future.