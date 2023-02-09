MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly acquiring Marquette alumni Jae Crowder ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Milwaukee Bucks are acquiring Jae Crowder in a trade with Brooklyn. It is reported that the Bucks are sending five second-round picks and Jordan Nwora.

Nwora, George Hill, Serge Ibaka, and three second-rounders are reportedly heading to the Indiana Pacers. Brooklyn acquired Crowder, and other assets, after trading Kevin Durant to Phoenix early Thursday morning.

The Brooklyn Nets are receiving two second-round picks out of the three-team deal.

At this time there was no information on exactly which second-round picks are included in the trade.

Crowder played collegiately at Marquette and made his NBA debut in 2012. He has played on multiple teams including Boston, Dallas, Phoenix, Utah, Cleveland, Memphis and Miami.

For his career, Crowder averages 9.6 points per game, 4.3 rebounds per game, 1.6 assists per game and one steal per game.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.