(WFRV) – On Thursday night, the 2023 NBA draft kicked off with pure craziness and the Milwaukee Bucks were apart of it all.

According to multiple reports, in a deal with the Magic, the Bucks have acquired Orlando’s 36th overall draft pick – Andre Jackson Jr.

The UConn product started 31 games for the Huskies last season and was apart of the team’s national championship run. Jackson averaged 29.1 minutes and 6.7 points per game during his junior season in 2022-23.