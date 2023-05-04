MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly dismissed Mike Budenholzer and the team will apparently have a new head coach next season.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Milwaukee Bucks have dismissed head coach Mike Budenholzer. The news comes after the Bucks lost in the first round to the Miami Heat.

Budenholzer spent five years with the Bucks and won an NBA Championship in the 2020-21 season. He has a career record of 271-120 with the Bucks in the regular season, to go along with a 39-26 record in the postseason.

The decision to make this change was very difficult. Bud helped lead our team for five incredible seasons, to the Bucks’ first title in 50 years, and into an era of sustained success. We are grateful for the culture of winning and leadership that Bud helped create in Milwaukee. Bucks general manager Jon Horst

The former coach of the Toronto Raptors, Nick Nurse, could be a coach the team targets. Nurse was fired by the Raptors back in April. There were no official reports on which candidates the Bucks plan to pursue.

The Milwaukee Bucks’ full statement can be read in its entirety here.

