MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Bucks could potentially be without one of their longtime All-star players after he declined his $40 million dollar player option late Wednesday night.

As first reported by ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski at 11:02 p.m., forward Khris Middleton has declined his $40 million player option with the Bucks and is set to become a free agent.

According to ESPN, Middleton has been plagued by injuries since the 2022 playoffs after he missed the team’s final 10 playoff games with a sprained MCL.

Offseason wrist surgery kept him out the first 30 games of last season and after returning to the team, he missed another 18 games due to knee soreness.

Middleton has spent 10 years with the Milwaukee Bucks and is a three-time NBA All-Star. ESPN says he can be considered one of the recent faces of the franchise, alongside teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo, and was a critical component to the Bucks’ championship run in 2021.

While Middleton is set to become a free agent, it is being reported that a return to the team on a new deal could still be possible.