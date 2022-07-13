MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Bucks and guard Pat Connaughton have reportedly agreed to a three-year, $28.5M extension with a player option.

As reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday, Connaughton had previously exercised a player option to return with Milwaukee for the 2022-2023 season. Now with the extension, Connaughton will be sticking around the Fiserv Forum for years to come.

The 29-year-old from Notre Dame was a second-round pick in the 2015 NBA Draft and has since become a staple role player in the Bucks organization.

Milwaukee Bucks’ Pat Connaughton is congratulated by Bobby Portis after scoring a basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Connaughton is coming off of his best season, posting career highs. He averaged 9.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game in 26.0 minutes. ‘Planet Pat’ also shot 45.8% from the field and 39.5% from behind the arc.

After missing some time with a hand injury, the 6’5” guard returned and helped lead the Bucks past the Chicago Bulls before the team eventually fell in 7 games to the Boston Celtics.

The Milwaukee Bucks most recently re-signed Bobby Portis, Jevon Carter, and Wesley Matthews. The team had also signed Australian sharpshooter Joe Ingles.