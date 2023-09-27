MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly traded for superstar point guard Damian Lillard as part of a three-team trade.

Reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Lillard goes to Milwaukee as part of a three-team deal with the Portland Trail Blazers and the Phoenix Suns.

The Portland Trail Blazers reportedly received Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday, who they are already looking to flip to a contender. Portland also received Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, and a few of Milwaukee’s draft picks.

As for the Phoenix Suns, they received Grayson Allen from the Bucks and Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson from the Trail Blazers.

Below is a breakdown of the reported three-team trade:

Milwaukee Bucks receive:

Damian Lillard

Portland Trail Blazers receive:

Jrue Holiday

Deandre Ayton

Toumani Camara

Milwaukee 2029 First-Round

Milwaukee Pick Swap 2030

Phoenix Suns receive:

Jusuf Nurkic

Nassir Little

Keon Johnson

Grayson Allen

Lillard enters Milwaukee as one of the best players in the National Basketball Association and one of the most lethal scorers of this decade.

The 6’2″ point guard is a seven-time All-NBA nominee, a seven-time All-Star, won Rookie of the Year in 2012-13 and is a part of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.

Last season with Portland, Lillard averaged a career-high 32.2 points per game in 58 games. He is in the third year of his four-year contract and will make around $45M in 2023-24. He has a player option in 2024-25, allowing him to return to Milwaukee.

Milwaukee parts way with beloved point guard Jrue Holiday, a pivotal contributor to the Bucks’ championship run in 2021, and over his three seasons with Milwaukee, Holiday averaged 18.5 points per game, 6.8 assists per game, and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Grayson Allen also departs Milwaukee after two seasons, where he earned a key role, averaging 9.7 points per game.