Milwaukee Bucks’ Wesley Matthews shoots past Indiana Pacers’ Aaron Holiday during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 117-89. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A very big part of the Bucks team last season is set to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to Shams Charania of the Athletic, Wesley Matthews plans to sign with the Lakers.

Free agent Wes Matthews plans to sign with the Lakers, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 20, 2020

Charania reports that Matthews is signing a one-year, 3.6 million dollar deal.

Matthews averaged 7.4 points a game, with 1.4 assists, and 2.5 rebounds. He shot 39.6 percent from the field with a 36.4 percent average from beyond the arc and was a 76.5 percent free throw shooter.